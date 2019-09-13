Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Narcotics investigation

There is a massive operation ongoing involving Madison Heights police, the FBI, Homeland Security and Oakland County officials near 11 Mile Road and Dequindre Street.

Marathon leak

A leak at the Marathon Refinery in Detroit created an oil vapor cloud over the area and those who live in the area said this is not the first time something like that has happened.

Democratic debate

Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls shared the same stage for the first time since the two nights of debates in Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.