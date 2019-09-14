Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Dog beating

Police are tracking to track a man down who was caught on video hitting a helpless dog in Macomb County.

Partner for a purpose

The varsity team at Stoney Creek High School partnered for a purpose to surprise a group that helps people with special-needs.

Uniquely Detroit

The historic Alger Theater int he city's east side opened in 1935 and in its nearly 85 years it has seen better days.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.