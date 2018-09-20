Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 19, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the show above):

3 kids hurt in hit-and-run

Three children and their father were transported to a Detroit hospital after a hit-and-run crash on the city's west side.

Convicted murderer Matthew Makowski could walk free

A convicted murderer could walk free Thursday after spending three decades in prison.

Elevated copper, lead levels found in 57 of 86 Detroit public schools tested

The Detroit Public Schools Community District's latest round of testing has revealed that 33 more schools have elevated levels of copper, lead or both, officials said. There were 52 schools included in this round of testing.

2 arrested after 88-year-old woman carjacked at Walmart in Livonia

Carjackers targeted an 88-year-old woman Tuesday at a Walmart in Livonia.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.