Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Sexual assault

A former nurse is accusing a local doctor of sexual assault.

Marijuana lawsuit

The ongoing drama over how the city of Warren awards its marijuana licenses has led to a secret recording played for a Macomb County circuit court judge.

Uniquely Detroit

This week's Uniquely Detroit takes viewers on the road to Elk Rapids for a very special resort that goes back 81 years.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.