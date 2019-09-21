Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Sexual assault
A former nurse is accusing a local doctor of sexual assault.
Marijuana lawsuit
The ongoing drama over how the city of Warren awards its marijuana licenses has led to a secret recording played for a Macomb County circuit court judge.
Uniquely Detroit
This week's Uniquely Detroit takes viewers on the road to Elk Rapids for a very special resort that goes back 81 years.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.