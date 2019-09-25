Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Stabbing near EMS

Police have launched an investigation into a deadly stabbing.

Budget showdown

We're just about one week away from a government shutdown if no deal is reached on the state budget, and a partial shutdown would mean layoffs for many of the 48,000 state employees.

Foster children

There are roughly 13,000 children in foster care across Michigan. They were pulled from their families because of abuse, neglect, or trauma, and many are forced to grow up quickly.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.