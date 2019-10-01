Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Fire truck crash

A fire truck struck several cars and a utility pole, bringing down power lines.

Fatal crash

Police are investigating after a person was killed after a high-speed motorcycle crash on Detroit's east side.

State budget

With the deadline fast approaching, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer avoided a state shutdown by signing the budget bills sent to her desk by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Fatal shooting

One year ago a gunman stormed into a home on Detroit's west side shooting a little girl and her mother.

Orbiting threat

There's a trend on social media that experts want parents to know about. It's called orbiting.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.