Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- April 10, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Man fatally shot by Royal Oak officer after fleeing police

A man was shot and killed by Royal Oak police after fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Students fight to save Detroit middle school principal under investigation

Students at a Detroit Public Schools Community District middle school are fighting to save a principal who is under investigation.

Proposal to place cell tower next to historic Addison Township school angers residents

A fight over placing a cell tower next to a historic school has angered residents in Addison Township.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.