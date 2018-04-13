Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- April 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Rochester Hills homeowner shoots at 14-year-old knocking on door for directions after missing bus

A Rochester Hills man shot at a teenager who was knocking on his door to ask for directions Thursday.

Lightning strike forces plane headed to Detroit Metro Airport to turn around

A Delta flight on its way to Detroit Metro Airport was forced to turn back to Buffalo after the plane was struck by lightning Thursday.

John Skelton on giving boys away: 'I did the wrong thing for the right reasons the wrong way'

More than seven years after three Morenci boys disappeared, their father maintains that he gave them away, but says he would have done things differently if given the chance.

