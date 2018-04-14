Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- April 13, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

President Donald Trump announces strikes against Syria by US, France, Britain

President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.

Rochester Hills man who chased black teen who asked for directions into yard, fired gun at him released from jail

A Rochester Hills man chased a 14-year-old boy away from his porch, into his yard and fired a shotgun toward him was released from jail Friday afternoon.

Program uses writing to help Metro Detroit teenagers develop leadership skills

It's a program that uses writing to help Metro Detroit teenagers find their voice and develop their leadership skills.

