Local 4 News at 11 -- April 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Thousands of Metro Detroit residents living without power after ice storm

DTE Energy crews have restored power to hundreds of thousands of customers since this weekend's ice storm in Southeast Michigan, but around 165,000 residents still don't have electricity.

Anchor Bay honor student faces possible expulsion over school threat he reported overhearing

Parents packed a school board meeting Monday night in Anchor Bay to find out what will happen to honor a student who said he overheard a school threat.

Michigan officers participate in training to fight sale of opioids on dark web

Homeland Security Investigations is training members of the law enforcement community to tackle a new challenge in the opioid crisis: people buying and selling opioids, including fentanyl, carfentanil and other synthetic drugs, on the dark web with currency that is difficult to track.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.