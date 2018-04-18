Local 4 News at 11 -- April 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

Former First Lady Barbara Bush has passed away at age 92, according to a Bush family spokesperson.

Driver strips naked, dances in street after causing 5-vehicle pileup in Westland, police say

A wild crash involving at least five vehicles in Westland ended Tuesday with a man getting out of his car and taking off his clothes, officials said.

Van Buren Township trustee accused of shoplifting, repeated dishonesty

Seven members sit on the Van Buren Township board of trustees, but the attention during Tuesday's meeting centered around one member.

Jordyn Wieber files lawsuit against USA Gymnastics, Michigan State in Nassar abuse case

Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Jordyn Wieber has filed a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University in connection with the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.

Is your kitchen really as clean as you want it to be?

Most people try to keep their kitchens clean, but they often aren't as clean as many would like.

