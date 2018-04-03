Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- April 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

LIVE UPDATES: Michigan trails Villanova in NCAA title game

Follow live game updates from San Antonio as Michigan takes on Villanova in the NCAA men's basketball national championship.

Macomb County leaders to address clerk vacancy

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel will be joined by other county leaders for a news conference Tuesday to discuss the process of appointing a temporary clerk.

Michigan OKs Nestle's bid to pump more water for bottling

Michigan officials have approved a permit allowing Nestle Waters North America Inc. to pump more groundwater for its Ice Mountain brand.

Justice Department rolls out case quotas for immigration judges

The Department of Justice has announced it will evaluate immigration judges on how many cases they close and how fast they hear cases, a move that judges and advocates criticize as potentially jeopardizing the courts' fairness and perhaps leading to far more deportations.

Person of interest in Flat Rock double homicide arraigned on weapons charge

A person of interest in the double homicide at a home in Flat Rock was arraigned on unrelated weapons charges Monday as the investigation continues.

Dearborn man accused of threatening 13-year-old girl on Snapchat for nude photos

An 18-year-old Dearborn man is accused of threatening a 13-year-old while demanding nude photos of her on Snapchat.

