Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- April 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Police search for person who strangled Highland Park mother of 6 to death in her home

The search for a Highland Park woman's killer continues nearly two weeks after she was found dead in her apartment.

Michigan State University students call for John Engler, Board of Trustees to step down at rally

A little more than a hundred students and faculty rallied on the steps of the Michigan State University administration building Friday night demanding the Board of Trustees resign, along with President John Engler.

Concerns over misuse of children's online data grow as apps illegally collect, sell information

Federal law makes it illegal to collect personal information from children younger than 13 online, yet researchers found that more than 3,000 child-oriented Android apps do just that.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.