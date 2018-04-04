Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- April 3, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).
Northville Twp. under 'shelter-in-place' as authorities search for gunman after robbery in Canton
A woman was shot Tuesday night during a robbery at a Salvation Army store in Canton prompting a manhunt and a "shelter-in-place" for Northville Township.
Person of interest in Highland Park fatal stabbing escapes police custody at hospital
A person of interest in a homicide at an apartment building in Highland Park escaped custody Tuesday night.
Female shooter at YouTube HQ dead after wounding 3 others, police say
A woman shot three people Tuesday at the YouTube headquarters in Northern California then apparently took her own life, officials said.
Family dog stolen during Detroit home invasion
Somebody kicked in a window at the home on Roselawn Street near Stalwell Avenue and stole a 5-year-old dog and some jewelry on a nearby dresser.
Local 4Caster Ben Bailey has your full forecast for Metro Detroit.
