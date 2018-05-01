Local 4 News at 11 -- April 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11.​

Oakland County woman says crews refuse to remove massive tree limb from power lines

With 80-degree temperatures in the forecast, it can be easy to forget about the winter storm that knocked out power to 300,000 DTE Energy customers in Metro Detroit this month.

Officials request removal of Dino Bucci from Macomb Township board of trustees

The federal indictment handed down to former Macomb Public Works official Dino Bucci is the heftiest in the ongoing Macomb County corruption probe.

'Road To Recovery' volunteers offer free rides to cancer patients in Metro Detroit

A program through the American Cancer Society is helping cancer patients throughout Metro Detroit who need help getting to their appointments.

