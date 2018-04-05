Local 4 News at 11 -- April 4, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Officials investigate how person of interest in Highland Park fatal stabbing escaped custody

Officials are investigating after a prisoner connected to a fatal stabbing escaped from custody while at Henry Ford Hospital.

Michigan lawmakers consider legalizing medical marijuana before November ballot

The politics of marijuana in Michigan might take another turn with a proposal asking residents if they support recreational use in the state expected on the November ballot.

Henry Ford Hospital nurse shares story after being hit by SUV outside work in Wyandotte

Dec. 21, 2015, started like any other day for Margaret Wojno, an operating room nurse at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

