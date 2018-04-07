Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- April 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Michigan says Flint water quality is restored, closes free bottled water sites

The state of Michigan is pulling back on providing free bottled water to Flint after two years of testing shows the city has the same or better water quality as other cities in the state.

University of Michigan police seek information after sexual assault in residence hall closet

Police at the University of Michigan issued a crime alert Friday pertaining to an alleged sexual assault in a campus residence hall.

Cheboygan 12-year-old wins 2018 Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals

The green jacket will be awarded to this year’s winner of the Masters Tournament this weekend, but on the eve of the first practice round, several pro golfers were watching a 12-year-old from Cheboygan beat the best kids in the country.

