Local 4 News at 11 -- April 9, 2018

Student claims 3 Michigan State basketball players raped her in 2015

A Michigan State student is suing the university over the handling of an alleged rape case involving three men's basketball players in 2015.

Outspoken Wayne County Circuit Judge Vonda Evans accused of making her own hours

Judge Vonda Evans is one of the most recognizable and outspoken members of the Wayne County Circuit Court, but internal records leaked to Local 4 News show she has some issues with timeliness, absenteeism, case management and demeanor on the bench.

Father of 5 fatally shot while running from gunman on Detroit's east side

A family is calling for justice after a father of five was gunned down in Detroit.

Defenders examine crime possibilities at public libraries in Metro Detroit

Students have returned to school following spring break, and for many children, that means they're back to studying in public libraries.

