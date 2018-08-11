Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 10, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

3-year-old crash victim remembered

Family and friends gathered Friday night remember a 3-year-old boy killed in a crash in which his mother is accused of driving drunk.

Judge deals blow to Moroun family -- the bridge battle continues

A Wayne County circuit court judge has blocked lawsuits attempting to block MDOT from acquiring the Moroun's land in the Delray District.

Nathaniel Abraham argues with Pontiac judge at arraignment for hitting officers, indecent exposure

Nathaniel Abraham argued with a Pontiac judge Friday throughout his arraignment for allegedly punching three deputies who were trying to arrest him for missing a court appearance in an indecent exposure case.

Inkster mother accused of leaving son alone in Motor City Casino parking garage bound over for trial

An Inkster woman was bound over for trial Friday on charges related to her leaving her 3-year-old son alone in the parking garage of Motor City Casino last week, according to officials.

Michigan DNR, Detroit Grand Prix reach agreement to keep race at Belle Isle

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that it has finalized the terms of an agreement with the Detroit Grand Prix that will keep the event at Belle Isle Park for the next three years.

