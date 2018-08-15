Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 14, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Officials search for boater who disappeared underwater on Lake St. Clair

The Coast Guard and multiple police agencies are on Lake St. Clair on Tuesday night, searching for a man who went underwater while taking a swim.

Detroiters celebrate, pray for Aretha Franklin as she remains in hospice care

The Queen of Soul is on many minds Tuesday as Aretha Franklin spends the night in hospice care at her Detroit home.

Wayne County Sheriff's Department mourns loss of sergeant killed in Westland hit-and-run crash

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department lost a sergeant Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash at Hines Park in Westland.

