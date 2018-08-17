Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 16, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Aretha Franklin, 'The Queen of Soul,' dies at age 76

Aretha Franklin, known famously as "The Queen of Soul," has died at age 76.

Rochester Hills man faces prison, deportation after sexual abuse of sleeping woman on airplane

A Rochester Hills man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman on an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

Troy police investigating fraudulent signatures on medical marijuana petition

Police are investigating irregularities in signatures on a medical marijuana-related petition submitted to the clerk’s office in Troy on July 31.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick announces divorce on social media

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick disclosed his split with Carlita Kilpatrick in a Facebook post Wednesday.

