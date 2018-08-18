Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 17, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Aretha Franklin, 'The Queen of Soul,' dies at age 76

Plans for the celebration of the life of Aretha Franklin have been released. It will start with a two-day visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms in spots Friday night

Metro Detroit residents have another another dreary drive home Friday, as an afternoon rainstorm delivers a decent amount of rain. It's still not hitting everyone's backyard, though.

Emotions run high at Detroit police Officer Fadi Shukur's visitation

Shukur served with the Detroit Police Department for just six months before being struck by a vehicle on Aug. 4. He died in the hospital two weeks later.

Garden City man, pulled over for suspected drunken driving, tased while trying to flee police

A Garden City man suspected of drunken driving tried to escape police on foot after handing the officer his ID, according to police.

