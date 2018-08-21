Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 20, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Family defends man Tased by Westland police while holding 2-month-old baby

The family of a man who was Tased by Westland police while holding a baby is reacting to what officials are saying about the incident.

83-year-old man crushed by his own vehicle at gas station on Detroit's west side

An 83-year-old man was killed Monday when he was crushed by his own vehicle at a gas station on Detroit's west side.

Friends mourn loss of 23-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Downtown Detroit

A driver accused of running down and killing a man in Downtown Detroit is in police custody Monday, but family and friends of the victim said it does little to ease their pain.

Officials along U.S. border prepare for legalization of marijuana in Canada

Before Michigan residents vote on legalizing marijuana in November, it will become legal for recreational use in Canada.

