Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 21, 2018

Petition group sues Troy after marijuana proposal removed from ballot due to forged signatures

Officials said the signatures of several high-profile Troy residents were forged on petitions to put medical marijuana in front of the voters.

Worker hurt in 1999 crash, inspiring stricter Michigan construction zone laws, dies

The man who inspired change to protect construction workers in Michigan has died, but his family is vowing to continue his legacy.

Wayne County deputy arrested in Auburn Hills on suspicion of driving drunk

A Wayne County deputy was arrested in Auburn Hills on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and he didn't go quietly.

Conflicting stories emerge after 24-year-old man shot by police on Detroit's west side

There are two very different versions of what happened when a 24-year-old man was shot by police Monday night on Detroit's west side.

Off-duty Detroit firefighter fatally shot inside home on city's west side

Disturbing clues are coming to light about the deadly shooting of an off-duty Detroit firefighter on the city's west side.

