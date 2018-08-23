Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 22, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Woman says she narrowly escaped abduction attempt while taking walk on Detroit's west side

Police are investigating after a woman said she narrowly escaped an abduction attempt while taking a walk on Detroit's west side.

Former Troy city manager pleads guilty to federal bribery charges

Federal officials nabbed another public official as Troy's former city manager pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from a contractor.

Troy mother of 4 kept alive by blood donations faces critical bone marrow transplant

When a person's bone marrow fails, they can't make the blood cells necessary for life, and in Melissa Bowman's case, it started out four years ago with a seemingly ordinary illness.

