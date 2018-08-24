Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 23, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Suspected drunken driver in custody after 1 person killed in Warren crash

A suspected drunken driver was arrested Thursday after a two-car crash in Warren, according to authorities.

Arrest made in fatal shooting of off-duty Detroit firefighter on city's west side

An arrest has been made after an off-duty Detroit firefighter was shot and killed Tuesday at his home on the city's west side.

People pay final respects at funeral for Wayne County sergeant

A sea of people lined up to pay their last respects to Wayne County Sheriff's Sergeant Lee Smith.

Lawsuit says Michigan's No-Fault auto insurance law is unconstitutional

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is taking the fight over Detroit's sky-high auto insurance rates to court, according to a release from the mayor's office.

