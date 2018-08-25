Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 24, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

15-year-old killed in shooting on Detroit's west side

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday near the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Braille Street.

1 in custody after off-duty Port Huron lieutenant killed in triple shooting

Police caught up with the suspect at a gas station in Southfield at 4:33 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident. Police said they do not know why he fled to Southfield.

Chene Park concert to pay tribute to Aretha Franklin

An all-star concert will be the prelude for the celebration of the Queen of Soul's life.

Second arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of off-duty Detroit firefighter

A second arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Detroit firefighter Tuesday at his home on the city's west side.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.