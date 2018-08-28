Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 27, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Man named person of interest after sister, man found dead in Clinton Township shed

Police said a 24-year-old man is a person of interest in connection with two people who were found dead in a shed in Clinton Township.

Hundreds gather at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit to celebrate Aretha Franklin's gospel roots

Artists came together Monday in Detroit to honor Aretha Franklin at the place where her career began.

Van Buren Township elementary teacher on leave for performing for X-rated porn site with husband

An elementary school teacher is on paid administrative leave while a school board investigates complaints about her operating an X-rated porn site with her husband.

Senior-focused workout at Troy training facility a life changer for people battling effects of aging

A Metro Detroit woman created a fitness program to help her aging mother, but it turned into much more than a workout class.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.