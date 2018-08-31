Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the show above):

First 1,000 people lined up at Greater Grace Temple on Friday can attend Aretha Franklin's funeral

Visitors can start lining up at 8 a.m. Friday. The line will start at the corner of Shiawassee Drive and West Seven Mile Road.

Star-studded tribute at Chene Park for Aretha Franklin

More than 30 performers took to the stage at Detroit's Chene Park Thursday night to honor Aretha Franklin.

Former Michigan State basketball trainer sentenced in double fatal texting-and-driving crash

A former Michigan State University basketball strength coach was sentenced to seven-to-15 years in prison for his role in a crash that killed a mother and daughter on U.S. 23 in Summerfield Township last summer.

Video shows dramatic high-speed chase, rollover crash involving masked Livonia bank robber

A masked bank robbery suspect was taken into custody after leading police on a high-speed chase and rolling off an exit ramp, police said.

Metro Detroit weather: Cool, comfortable Thursday night

Thursday evening's weather will be delightful in Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Warm to mild with fair skies. Warmer, Friday, and a chance of storms this Labor Day Weekend.

