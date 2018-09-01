Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 31, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the show above):

Funeral service held for Aretha Franklin in Detroit

Leaders, entertainers and public figures from around the world, along with family and friends, joined for a celebration of "The Queen of Soul," which featured dozens of speakers and musical tributes.

Doctor helps cancer patient who didn't want to lose his home

A Detroit man was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was left with a difficult choice -- have surgery and potentially lose his home or opt out of the surgery and potentially lose his life.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announces plan to rename Chene Park after Aretha Franklin

Duggan said when performers for generations perform at the park, they will be reminded of Franklin's legacy.

Metro Detroit forecast: Mild Friday night, much warmer weekend

Friday evening will be clear and warm. Perfect weather for Ms. Aretha Franklin's homegoing in Detroit. Hotter, more humid Labor Day Weekend. Some rain possible.

Gladys Knight tells Local 4 she had 'the same disease' as Aretha Franklin

Knight's claimed she and Franklin both had the same disease as she reached the end of a story she fondly shared, in which she and the Queen of Soul were in the same hotel and didn't know it.

