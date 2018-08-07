Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 6, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11.

Strong winds blow tree struck by lightning last week onto Harrison Township man's house

A tree that was struck by lightning last week in Harrison Township was blown over Monday and landed on a man's house.

Mysterious substance oozes onto Melvindale road again as storms hit Metro Detroit

The mysterious substance found oozing onto a road in Melvindale last week returned Monday as more storms hit Metro Detroit.

Races to watch during critical 2018 primary day in Michigan

Polls for primary day in Michigan will open in a matter of hours, and there are several important races to watch.

Family of Metro Detroit mother killed 2 years ago teams up with band to fight domestic violence

The family of a Metro Detroit mother of two who was killed two years ago is teaming up with a local band to spread the word against domestic violence.

