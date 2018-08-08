Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 7, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Bill Schuette wins Republican nomination for Michigan governor

Bill Schuette has won the Michigan Republican nomination for governor, according to the Associated Press.

Gretchen Whitmer wins Democratic nomination for Michigan governor

Gretchen Whitmer has won the Michigan Democratic nomination for governor, according to the Associated Press.

Michigan Primary Election 2018: Ballot shortages reported

Some Michigan voters encountered a ballot shortage at their precinct Tuesday.

Metro Detroit weather: Showers, storms possible throughout day

Wednesday brings a shower or storm really at any part of the day. Highs will reach the low 80s with a skosh less humidity.

Detroit man gets 120 years in prison for murder of 'Chef Doug,' human trafficking of teen girl

The Detroit man found guilty in the murder of a Marine and the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl received a 120-year prison sentence on Tuesday.

