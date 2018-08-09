Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 8, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck motorcyclist in Downtown Detroit

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that mowed down a motorcyclist in Downtown Detroit and fled the scene.

Police want expensive DNA test for unknown woman found with throat slashed 31 years ago in Detroit

Michigan State Police are making a push to solve a 31-year-old cold case murder of a young woman who was never identified.

Republicans, Democrats rally for unity after primary day in Michigan

Both Republicans and Democrats are calling for unity 24 hours after primary day in Michigan turned into a slugfest in many key races.

Help Me Hank investigates how Metro Detroit kennels are battling spread of canine influenza

Local 4 has been tracking the flu epidemic for the last several weeks, but now, veterinarians are offering critical advice to keep dogs safe.

