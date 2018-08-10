Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 9, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Police: 3-year-old boy ejected from vehicle, killed in Detroit crash after mother drives drunk

Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was ejected from a vehicle and killed during a crash Thursday evening on the city's east side.

Voting problems anger voters, officials during Michigan primary election

Voters and officials are angry after issues Tuesday during the primary election.

Justin Verlander opens up about time with Detroit Tigers in interview

Justin Verlander opened up about his time with the Detroit Tigers in a recent interview published by Bleacher Report.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.