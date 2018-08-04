Local 4 News at 11 -- August 3, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Barricaded gunman surrenders after attempted carjacking, shootout with Romulus police

A barricaded gunman surrendered Friday after an attempted carjacking and shootout with police near Wayne and Wick roads in Romulus.

Search continues for man who fled vehicle full of weapons after Imlay City hit-and-run crash

The search is on for a men who left behind a vehicle full of weapons after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Imlay City.

1 dead after vehicle crosses center line, crashes into vehicle on Detroit's east side

One person is dead after a head-on crash Thursday evening in Detroit.

Dramatic video shows shootout sparked by argument at Detroit One Coney Island restaurant

Detroit One Coney Island released dramatic surveillance video of a shootout sparked by an argument between two men inside the restaurant.

Uniquely Detroit: Metro Detroit candy store that opened in the 1930s keeps tasty tradition alive

Sydney Bogg's Sweet Essentials has been dishing out candy for nearly 90 years.

