Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 13, 2018

Harper Woods High School teacher faces felony charges after allegedly propositioning student

A 41-year-old teacher at Harper Woods High School allegedly requested sexual act from a 15-year-old student in exchange for higher grades.

Authorities require hazmat suits to clean Shelby Township house littered with drugs, feces

Authorities said nearly every inch of the inside of the home was covered in garbage and feces. People are required to put on hazmat suits in order to enter the home.

President Donald Trump says GM 'is not going to treated well,'

Trump verbally attacked General Motors, and CEO Mary Barra, over its plan to cut approximately 14,000 jobs.

Email bomb threats reported nationwide, including multiple Metro Detroit locations

Bomb threats have been reported at locations across the country, including major buildings in Downtown Detroit and around Southeast Michigan.

Metro Detroit weather: Wet conditions continue through Friday morning commute

Raindrops will arrive in our South Zone before midnight and spread north overnight. Temperatures will be close to their lows around that time, so some brief freezing rain is possible at the start.

