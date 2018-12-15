Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Federal judge in Texas strikes down Affordable Care Act

A federal judge in Texas said on Friday that the Affordable Care Act's individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional and that the rest of the law must also fall.

University of Michigan student with aggressive cancer assaulted on campus

She had just returned to campus after taking time for surgery.

14-year-old boy shot on Detroit's east side

A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday night near the intersection of Fairmount Drive and Strasburg Street.

FAA investigating 'flying car' crash at Willow Run Airport

The FAA said the crashed aircraft was an experimental Detroit Flying Cars WD-1 flying car. The crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Friday during a taxi test.

Abrupt Edward Hotel closure surprises staff, customers

Dearborn city officials have shut down the Edward Hotel due to fire safety and property maintenance violations.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain to be replaced by fog

We're still counting on a dry weekend. Saturday will bring more clouds than sun, but temperatures will still finish above normal in the low-to-mid 40s.

