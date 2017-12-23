Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 22, 2017

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News (watch the full episode above).​

Car hits apartment after shooting on Detroit's east side; 1 dead

One person is dead after a shooting that led to a vehicle crashing into a building Friday on Detroit's east side.

100s shine lights at pediatric patients nightly as part of Beaumont's 'Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams'

Hundreds gather outside Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak each night to shine lights up at pediatric patients to remind them that they are not alone.

Study suggests dancing frequently helps reduce risk of dementia by 76%

A 21-year study that compared different physical and cognitive activities suggests that dancing can help reduce the risk of dementia.

