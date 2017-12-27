Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 26, 2017

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Metro Detroit weather: Dangerous cold, wind chill advisory

The Motown area will remain in the deep freeze the rest of the week and weekend, which means the rest of the year.

Former MSP trooper charged in Detroit teen's ATV death had previous Taser misconduct

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.

4 teens face additional charges after Michigan man hit by sandbag on I-75 in Toledo dies

Officials announced four teenagers will face additional charges following the death of a 22-year-old man who was struck by a sandbag thrown from an I-75 overpass in Toledo.

Man searches for stranger who saved his life during medical emergency in Ann Arbor 8 years ago

A Metro Detroit man nearly died on the side of the road, but he survived because a stranger stepped in to help.

