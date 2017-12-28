Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 27, 2017

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Detroit firefighters work to keep equipment running through dangerously cold weather

First responders are battling the freezing temperatures in Metro Detroit this week, and they're also trying to make sure their life-saving equipment works in the record-breaking cold.

Metro Detroit weather: Still dangerously frigid Wednesday night

The cold temperature Wednesday in Metro Detroit was one for the record books. After the morning's record-tying -4 degrees, overnight readings will get close to another record low Thursday morning.

Western Michigan University cheerleader killed in Detroit drive-by shooting

A college freshman was gunned down on Detroit's east side just days before his 19th birthday.

Mother throws 3 children from top-floor window of burning home on Detroit's west side

A woman was forced to throw her three children from a top-floor window to help them escape from an apartment fire on Detroit's west side that left several people injured.

4 teens to be tried as juveniles in sandbag-throwing death on I-75 in Toledo

Officials announced four teenagers charged in the death of a 22-year-old man who was struck by a sandbag thrown from an I-75 overpass in Toledo will be tried as juveniles.

12-year-old boy dedicates his life to collecting socks for people in Detroit

A child is going into some of Detroit's neighborhoods that need help the most and inspiring thousands of people.

