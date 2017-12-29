Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 28, 2017

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

At least 12 dead in Bronx fire

At least 12 people, including a child, were killed in a fire Thursday night at an apartment building in the Bronx, one of New York City's boroughs, officials said.

Frozen pipe causes flooding in Michigan State's arena

A broken pipe sent water pouring from the ceiling near an entrance to Michigan State University's Breslin Center basketball arena.

Elevator broken at Detroit's Harbortown Apartments

Residents are dealing with broken elevators at Harbortown Apartments in Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather: Snow possible as temperatures stay cold

Temperatures have made it above 10 degrees in almost all of Metro Detroit, and they won't fall much below that mark overnight.

Patient donates $5,000 to get new treadmill at Beaumont Farmington Hills Cardiac Rehab Center

A patient at the Cardiac Rehab Center at Beaumont Farmington Hills donated $5,000 to purchase a new treadmill after he learned one was broken beyond repair.

