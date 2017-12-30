Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Dec. 29, 2017

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

23-year-old man shot 3 times with 4-year-old child in car on Detroit's west side

A 23-year-old man was shot three times Friday while sitting in a car on Detroit's west side, police said.

Police: 2 thieves electrocuted by 24,000-volt transformer inside Detroit lighting facility

Two people were found dead Friday inside a Detroit public lighting facility on the city's east side.

Fatal NYC fire started by 3-year-old playing with stove, official says

A 3-year-old boy's screams alerted his mother that a fire had erupted in their first-floor apartment in the Bronx on Thursday night.

Dog CPR classes teach pet owners how to save their animal's life

Knowing how to do CPR and basic first aid on dogs could help pet owners save their animal's life.

