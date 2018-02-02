Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 1, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Woman flees, helps others escape when former employee shows up at Waterford business with AK-47

A woman helped people escape her place of employment Thursday when a former employee showed up at a Waterford trucking company with an AK-47

Detroit police officer injured after being struck in head with a gun

Detroit police officer was injured Thursday night after being hit in the head with a gun.

Hundreds pack into Kellogg Center for Michigan State University town hall

Tempers flared Thursday evening when hundreds of people packed into the Kellogg Center for a town hall hosted by Michigan State University trustee Brian Mosallam.

Defenders expose violations at Metro Detroit Medicare nursing home and rehab centers

Local 4 Defender Karen Drew went digging through inspection reports of Metro Detroit Medicare nursing homes, and some of the findings were a surprise.

