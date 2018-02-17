Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Trump visits Florida hospital, sheriff's office after Parkland shooting

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, aiming to honor the victims of Wednesday's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, visited Broward Health North Hospital on Friday, the hospital where many of the victims were treated.

Crews donate time to complete repairs on Detroit home that veteran will win

A once-vacant house on Detroit's west side will soon be a veteran's new home.

Judge strikes down ballot proposals loosening restrictions on marijuana dispensaries in Detroit

A Wayne County judge overturned a marijuana ballot proposal and part of another proposal Friday.

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake jolts southeastern Mexico

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southeastern Mexico on Friday night, with the epicenter in the state of Oaxaca, the US Geological Survey reported.

