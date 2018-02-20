Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Police say erratic driver crashed in Detroit after doing doughnuts in middle of 8 Mile Road

Police are evaluating a woman accused of doing doughnuts and driving the wrong way on 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

15 cars damaged by series of giant potholes on I-94 in St. Clair Shores

A pothole nightmare on I-94 ended with Michigan State Police troopers shutting down the ramp to the highway from 10 Mile Road.

Young skaters at Detroit Skating Club dream of making Olympics

As Olympians from across the world compete in PyeongChang, there are children with big dreams training at the Detroit Skating Club.

