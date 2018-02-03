Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Father of sexual abuse victims discusses outburst after charging at Larry Nassar in court

The father of three sexual abuse victims who charged at Larry Nassar in court during his sentencing in Eaton County responded Friday.

In wake of Larry Nassar scandal, dozens of MSU students call for transparency at march

Students gathered Friday evening to call for more transparency from Michigan State University in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

Concerned citizens plan rally to protest demolition of historic Detroit buildings

Detroit citizens who are concerned that historic buildings in Detroit may be demolished for parking lots are rallying Saturday.

Recognizing the signs of postpartum cardiomyopathy

If not treated carefully, postpartum cardiomyopathy, or pregnancy-related heart failure, can be deadly.

