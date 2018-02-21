Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Dearborn residents take matters into their own hands in battle against potholes

Drivers in Metro Detroit are battling dangerous pothole problems, and the road conditions won't get better any time soon.

Police believe Oakland County mother killed her 2 young children in double murder-suicide

Police are trying to find answers Tuesday after an apparent double murder-suicide left an Oakland County mother and two young children dead.

Interest in ski racing picks up at Mount Brighton during Winter Olympics

If you're watching ski racing in the Winter Olympics, don't blink, because those downhill skiers can reach speeds of 80 to 90 mph.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.