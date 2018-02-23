Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

SB I-75 closed from 7 Mile to Caniff in Detroit for pothole repairs Thursday night

I-75 is closed for pothole repairs after many cars were damaged while traveling on the interstate.

Michigan House pushes for $175 million in funding to repair roads

The Michigan House has approved $175 million for road repairs, but it's up to the Senate to approve the funding.

Postal Service vows to fix issues with mail delivery in Ypsilanti

The U.S. Postal Service vowed Thursday night to fix problems with mail delivery in Ypsilanti.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.