Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

24-year-old Warren man killed in crash with SMART bus on 12 Mile Road in Roseville

A 24-year-old Warren man was killed Monday in a crash involving a car and a SMART bus in Roseville, officials said.

Harrison Township officials rescue 2 men who fell through ice on Lake St. Clair

Officials in Harrison Township rescued two men who tried to go ice fishing on Lake St. Clair and fell through the ice.

Royal Oak residents fight to keep more traffic out of neighborhoods

Dozens of people in Royal Oak are fighting to keep more traffic out of their neighborhoods.

What kind of Clutterbug are you?

Is your family's clutter and mess causing you lots of stress? You might be approaching the problem all wrong.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.