Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 28, 2018

Manhunt underway in Detroit, Warren after shooting on Detroit's west side

A manhunt is underway in Detroit and Warren for a gunman who shot a man and threatened to do more harm.

Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods make changes to gun-sale policies

Walmart announced Wednesday that it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21 and would also remove items resembling assault-style rifles from its website.

5 people charged in heroin bust on Detroit's east side

More guns and drugs have been taken off the streets in a big bust by federal officials.

Defenders go inside Detroit Police Department to see new ways police fight crime

The Local 4 Defenders took a look inside the Detroit Police Department and some of the new, updated ways it is fighting crime.

